Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.