Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $30,847.92 and $246.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

