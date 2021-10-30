Zero Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $19,378.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00104067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00124842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002563 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,652,503 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

