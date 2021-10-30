Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 872,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $13,751,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $20,908,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,711,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

