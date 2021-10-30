Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $422.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $422.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

