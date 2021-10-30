Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $296.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

