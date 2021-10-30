Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 4,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $259.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

