Zurn Water Solutions to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.28 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

