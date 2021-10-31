$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

HCSG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.