-$0.19 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.25). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 12,050,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

