-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,967. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

