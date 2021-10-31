$0.38 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.