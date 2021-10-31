$0.38 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.