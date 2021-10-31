$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 562,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 136.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.