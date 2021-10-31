$0.67 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.