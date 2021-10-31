-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 165,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,446. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $815.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

