$1.47 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Quanta Services reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.