125,000 Shares in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

DILAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.