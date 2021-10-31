152,274 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FORE opened at $9.98 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.