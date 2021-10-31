$160.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $160.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $633.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 576,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

