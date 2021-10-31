181,296 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 181,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,542,000. MongoDB accounts for 1.1% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 969.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $521.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.89 and a 200-day moving average of $379.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

