1World Price Tops $0.12 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $9,553.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

