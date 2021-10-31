$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

