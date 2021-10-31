$225.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $225.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $233.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,330 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 491,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

