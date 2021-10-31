$231.27 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $231.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.76 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $914.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $955.21 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $984.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 788,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

