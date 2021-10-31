$237.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $237.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.70 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $970.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $984.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 6,181,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,128. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.