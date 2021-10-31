$242.49 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report $242.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 416,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 55,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Bankshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

