$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

