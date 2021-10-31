$312.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $312.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.50 million. Ingevity reported sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. Ingevity has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

