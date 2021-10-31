32,099 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

