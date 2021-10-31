$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.20 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.