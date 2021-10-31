$34.79 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $34.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.78 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Iteris posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $135.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ITI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of 536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $10,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iteris by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

