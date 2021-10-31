36,379 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

