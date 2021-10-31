3,700 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

