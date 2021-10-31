$374.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $374.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

