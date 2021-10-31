$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $39.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.04 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $116.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MacroGenics by 4,191.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 270,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

