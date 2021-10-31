$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $450.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.98 million and the lowest is $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

CRUS traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 525,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

