46,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,236,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.