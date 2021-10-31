47,536 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

