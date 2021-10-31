50,000 Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.