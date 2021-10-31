$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.66 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,940. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

