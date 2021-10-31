598 Shares in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URE stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $105.23.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

