5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million.

VNP opened at C$3.08 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a PE ratio of 73.33.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

