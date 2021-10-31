5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million.
VNP opened at C$3.08 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a PE ratio of 73.33.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.