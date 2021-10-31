69,269 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.