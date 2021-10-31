8,823 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000.

Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

