8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0028

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $852,870.56 and approximately $652,103.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

