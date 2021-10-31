90,100 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

DLocal stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

