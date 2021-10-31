Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 107.5% in October

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.90. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

