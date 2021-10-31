Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 59.2% in October

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,331. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $6.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.