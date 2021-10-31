Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 59.2% in October

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,331. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

