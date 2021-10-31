AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.