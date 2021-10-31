Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.56. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.